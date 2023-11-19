Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,347,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 47,550 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $55,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,112,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,386,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,795,709. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average of $42.87. The stock has a market cap of $170.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

