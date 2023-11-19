Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $45,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 442,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,203,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 97,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,929,000 after buying an additional 56,039 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at $12,849,813.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.12. 1,949,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,911. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.09 and a 200 day moving average of $80.89. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.71 and a twelve month high of $92.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Ameren from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

