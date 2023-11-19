Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.32% of IDEX worth $52,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,772,000 after acquiring an additional 53,138 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of IDEX by 34.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,409,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,638 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in IDEX by 76,485.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,860,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855,614 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in IDEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after buying an additional 117,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IDEX by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after buying an additional 1,576,263 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus upped their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.73.

IDEX stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.01. 328,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,783. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.54 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

