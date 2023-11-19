Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,905 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $43,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 302,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,581,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 18.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 15,872 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $321,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 440,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,991,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 468.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 26,672 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 309,996 shares of company stock valued at $16,936,115 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

JCI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.24. 4,330,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,180,215. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

