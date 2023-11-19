Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of GLMD stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $683,928.00, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 102,351 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

