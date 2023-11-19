Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 4,261 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,261 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.25% of State Street worth $57,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in State Street by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after buying an additional 1,430,237 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $936,377,000 after buying an additional 1,213,996 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of State Street by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 304.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,763,000 after acquiring an additional 997,506 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $70.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,720. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.45. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

