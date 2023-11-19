Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $137.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.09. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

