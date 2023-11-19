Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.70 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Getty Images’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.
GETY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Getty Images from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Getty Images from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Getty Images currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.13.
In other news, SVP Peter Orlowsky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $138,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,086.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 84,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $420,546.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,857.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter Orlowsky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $138,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,086.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,096 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,134 over the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GETY. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Images by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 80,733,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,980,000 after acquiring an additional 234,354 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in Getty Images by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its stake in Getty Images by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 401,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 114,757 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,012,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Images by 596.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 186,370 shares during the last quarter. 43.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.
