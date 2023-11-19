Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on December 18th

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.186 per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:GIL traded up C$0.42 on Friday, reaching C$48.97. The company had a trading volume of 266,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,666. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.55. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$35.76 and a twelve month high of C$49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gildan Activewear

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Schroeder sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.57, for a total value of C$320,862.06. In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.08, for a total value of C$661,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Schroeder sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.57, for a total value of C$320,862.06. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins set a C$48.00 price target on Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GIL

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.