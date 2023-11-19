Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on December 18th

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.186 per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.
Gildan Activewear Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of TSE:GIL traded up C$0.42 on Friday, reaching C$48.97. The company had a trading volume of 266,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,666. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.55. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$35.76 and a twelve month high of C$49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79.
Insider Transactions at Gildan Activewear
In related news, Senior Officer Michael Schroeder sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.57, for a total value of C$320,862.06. In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.08, for a total value of C$661,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Schroeder sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.57, for a total value of C$320,862.06. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
