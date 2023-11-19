Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 14,447 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,447 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 703.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $154.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.74.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.