Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 489 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of IPG Photonics worth $12,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 725.0% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Insider Activity at IPG Photonics

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total value of $840,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,279,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,594,606.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other IPG Photonics news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $70,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total value of $840,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,279,099 shares in the company, valued at $741,594,606.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,070 shares of company stock valued at $4,964,905 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

IPGP stock opened at $95.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.95. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.31.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on IPGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on IPG Photonics

About IPG Photonics

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.