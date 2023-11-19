Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 278.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,721.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,851,466. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL opened at $75.58 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The stock has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.57.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

