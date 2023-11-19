Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 775 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Brink’s worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brink’s in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 97.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 69.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 47.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Brink’s Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE BCO opened at $77.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.36. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $52.63 and a 52 week high of $78.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 29.73%.

Brink’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 15.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $224,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

