Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 36,666 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Diodes worth $10,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diodes by 234.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,321,000 after buying an additional 466,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $30,756,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 102.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,302,000 after purchasing an additional 292,450 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 272.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,542,000 after purchasing an additional 169,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 266.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after purchasing an additional 154,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Diodes from $93.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

In other Diodes news, COO Gary Yu sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $272,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,709.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $164,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gary Yu sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $272,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,709.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,988 shares of company stock worth $655,248 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diodes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $68.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.19. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $97.45.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.75 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.