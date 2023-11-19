Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $7,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $102.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.22. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $116.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.