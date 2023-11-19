Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $12.85 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,517 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $12,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dollar General from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dollar General from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dollar General from $144.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

Dollar General Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $121.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $260.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.