Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,473 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 84,972 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of KB Home worth $8,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 35,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in KB Home by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.75. KB Home has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $55.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.66.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.37. KB Home had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.35.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

