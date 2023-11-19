Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New $13.36 Million Investment in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 181,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,360,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 92.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 210.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Omnicell by 424.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OMCL shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on Omnicell from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Omnicell Trading Down 1.1 %

Omnicell stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.24. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

