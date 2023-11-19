Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New $7.85 Million Investment in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 136,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Morphic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Morphic by 63.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Morphic in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Morphic in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morphic in the second quarter valued at $111,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph P. Slattery purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $49,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,759.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $1,086,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,550.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Slattery bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $49,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,759.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Stock Up 1.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of MORF stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.54. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $63.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.35.

MORF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Morphic in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut Morphic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research cut Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Morphic from $106.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Morphic from $61.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

