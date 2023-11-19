Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,168 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Atkore worth $10,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,876,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atkore in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $131.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.14. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.54 and a twelve month high of $164.76.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.40 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

