Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 136,939 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 656,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,939 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of Ecovyst worth $7,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECVT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 4,866.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,267,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,480 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ecovyst by 24.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,388,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,053 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Ecovyst by 43.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,183,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,211 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,850,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ecovyst by 31.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,424,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,590 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kurt Bitting acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $29,884.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 415,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,521.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECVT stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. Ecovyst Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Ecovyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

