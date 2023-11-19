Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 365 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $8,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SON stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $63.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SON shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

