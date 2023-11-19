Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 93,133 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,133 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.52% of Harmony Biosciences worth $11,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,913,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1,895.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 16,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on HRMY shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Harmony Biosciences Trading Up 4.4 %

HRMY stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.74. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.83 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

