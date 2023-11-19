Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $8,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Elevance Health by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $462.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $544.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $450.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.64. The stock has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

View Our Latest Report on Elevance Health

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.