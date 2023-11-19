Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 96,276 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $11,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 54.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $66.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.23 and its 200 day moving average is $63.70. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

