Great Thunder Gold (CVE:GTG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.48

Great Thunder Gold Corp (CVE:GTG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.48 and traded as high as C$0.48. Great Thunder Gold shares last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 55,000 shares changing hands.

Great Thunder Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$11.17 million and a P/E ratio of -21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.48.

About Great Thunder Gold

Great Thunder Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Valentine Mountain property that consists of 25 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 7,188 hectares and 2 overlying placer claims covering 43 hectares in British Columbia.

