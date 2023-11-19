Great Thunder Gold (CVE:GTG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.48

Great Thunder Gold Corp (CVE:GTG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.48 and traded as high as C$0.48. Great Thunder Gold shares last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 55,000 shares changing hands.
Great Thunder Gold Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$11.17 million and a P/E ratio of -21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.48.
About Great Thunder Gold
Great Thunder Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Valentine Mountain property that consists of 25 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 7,188 hectares and 2 overlying placer claims covering 43 hectares in British Columbia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Great Thunder Gold
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Great Thunder Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Thunder Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.