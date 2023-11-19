Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 722,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,439 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.8% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $340,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 128,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 112,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,550,000 after buying an additional 20,640 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.00.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,307 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.69, for a total value of $726,286.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,397,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,789,888,442.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,307 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.69, for a total transaction of $726,286.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,397,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,789,888,442.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 536,138 shares of company stock worth $20,881,627,358. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LLY traded up $2.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $591.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,628,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $561.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $629.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $577.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $509.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

