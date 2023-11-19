Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,704,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,102 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Prologis were worth $209,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Prologis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Prologis by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,125,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,812. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.54. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $136.67. The company has a market cap of $101.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.