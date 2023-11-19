Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,339,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,817 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.16% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $103,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 278.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.58. 3,231,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,698,003. The stock has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average of $75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,721.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,721.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,851,466. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

