Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $124.90 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,215,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941,493 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.32% of Kinder Morgan worth $124,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 14.8% during the second quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kinder Morgan Stock Performance
NYSE:KMI traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,708,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,049,842. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.97.
Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.73%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kinder Morgan
Kinder Morgan Profile
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.
