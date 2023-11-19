Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $129.11 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in American Tower were worth $129,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.60.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT traded down $1.37 on Friday, reaching $197.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,593,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,664. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.84 and a 200-day moving average of $182.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $92.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

