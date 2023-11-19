Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $133.09 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 93.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,784,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 860,271 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of NextEra Energy worth $133,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.37. 10,136,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,036,529. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.37. The company has a market cap of $117.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

