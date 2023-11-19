Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,182,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,041 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $101,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.28. 6,080,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,699,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

