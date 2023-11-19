Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 62,992 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,992 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.7% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $306,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,493,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,844,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,146,692,000 after purchasing an additional 499,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,670,149,000 after purchasing an additional 794,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,001,948,000 after purchasing an additional 375,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $18.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $977.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,349. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $868.63 and a 200 day moving average of $838.77. The stock has a market cap of $403.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $511.00 and a 52-week high of $983.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.