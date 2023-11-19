Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Chevron were worth $163,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.46. 11,077,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,759,151. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.74 and a 1-year high of $187.81.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

