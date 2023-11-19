Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 104,218 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,395,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,218 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Mondelez International worth $102,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,244,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.11.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,427,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,740. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $96.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.