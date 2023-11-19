Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 23,850 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,894,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,850 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $113,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Price Performance

SEIC stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.99. 593,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,559. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.19 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $476.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEIC. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.40.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In related news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $605,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,389,990.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Sei Investments Co bought 1,240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $605,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,389,990.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,749,881. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

