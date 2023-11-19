Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 87,410 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 443,363 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 87,410 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Netflix were worth $196,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $465.91. 2,800,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,920,062. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $402.61 and its 200-day moving average is $408.78. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.41 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $203.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. UBS Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

