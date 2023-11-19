Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives $50.79 Consensus PT from Analysts

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

GH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler raised Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James upgraded Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Guardant Health

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $69,253.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,625.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,008,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,582 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,240 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 126.1% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,664,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,893,000 after buying an additional 2,043,573 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,435,000 after buying an additional 1,783,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:GH opened at $23.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.96. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average of $31.82.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.