Guggenheim Lowers HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Price Target to $34.00

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLVX opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.11. HilleVax has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, insider Astrid Borkowski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,509. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HilleVax in the first quarter worth about $30,096,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in HilleVax in the second quarter worth approximately $12,037,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in HilleVax by 20.3% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,004,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,857,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HilleVax by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 502,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HilleVax by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,839,000 after acquiring an additional 232,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

