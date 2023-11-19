Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Guidewire Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.36.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $96.83 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $98.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -71.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $1,059,025.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 5,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $526,759.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,471,394.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $1,059,025.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,354 shares of company stock worth $4,712,541. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 490.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

