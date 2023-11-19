Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $208.01

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1 – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €208.01 ($223.67) and traded as low as €202.40 ($217.63). Hannover Rück shares last traded at €204.50 ($219.89), with a volume of 101,728 shares trading hands.

Hannover Rück Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €208.01 and its 200 day moving average price is €198.83.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space businesses; catastrophe XL business; credit, surety, and political risks businesses; facultative business; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance.

Featured Stories

