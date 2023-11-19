HC Wainwright Trims Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Target Price to $3.00

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Terran Orbital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Terran Orbital from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terran Orbital has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.73.
Terran Orbital Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terran Orbital
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Terran Orbital during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Terran Orbital during the second quarter worth about $1,142,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.
Terran Orbital Company Profile
Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.
