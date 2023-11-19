Head to Head Contrast: NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) versus Missfresh (NYSE:MF)

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) and Missfresh (NYSE:MF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NaaS Technology and Missfresh’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NaaS Technology $13.46 million 47.26 -$817.34 million ($0.58) -4.91 Missfresh $400.35 million 0.00 -$219.06 million N/A N/A

Missfresh has higher revenue and earnings than NaaS Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NaaS Technology -329.71% -151.28% -36.58% Missfresh N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

This table compares NaaS Technology and Missfresh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

NaaS Technology has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Missfresh has a beta of -1.29, suggesting that its share price is 229% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NaaS Technology and Missfresh, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NaaS Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Missfresh 0 0 0 0 N/A

NaaS Technology presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 57.89%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Missfresh shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Missfresh shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Missfresh beats NaaS Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management. It also provides offline EV charging solutions comprising site selection, hardware procurement, engineering, procurement, and construction, station maintenance, energy storage, and customer support services. In addition, the company offers electricity procurement services to charging stations, as well as other amenities and ancillary services, such as vending machines, massage chairs, and car wash tunnels. It serves charger manufacturers, EV OEMS, and end-users. The company is headquartered in Huzhou, China.

About Missfresh

Missfresh Limited engages in the digital marketing solutions and private label products retail business in China. The company operates a digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, seafood, and dairy products, as well as fast-moving consumer goods, including packaged food, beverages, cosmetics, and personal care products through online ecommerce platform and distributed micro-warehouse networks. It also sells its products through vending machines. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

