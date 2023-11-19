Head to Head Survey: Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) vs. Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG)

Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) and Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sentage and Bakkt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentage $160,000.00 28.98 -$2.56 million N/A N/A Bakkt $54.60 million 6.39 -$578.10 million ($1.79) -0.71

Sentage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bakkt.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentage N/A N/A N/A Bakkt -24.89% 25.41% 10.25%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Sentage and Bakkt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Sentage has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bakkt has a beta of 4.39, indicating that its share price is 339% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sentage and Bakkt, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A Bakkt 1 1 1 0 2.00

Bakkt has a consensus target price of $1.85, suggesting a potential upside of 45.67%. Given Bakkt’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bakkt is more favorable than Sentage.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Sentage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Bakkt shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.4% of Sentage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Bakkt shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bakkt beats Sentage on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto. Its platform also offers a range of loyalty solutions, including redemption solutions for various rewards categories comprising merchandise, gift cards, and digital experiences; travel solutions that offer a retail e-commerce booking platform, as well as live-agent booking and servicing; and unified shopping experience. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

