High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,977 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in High Tide were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of High Tide by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,374,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of High Tide by 279.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 39,324 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of High Tide by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of High Tide in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 3.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HITI opened at $1.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.70. High Tide Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.40.

High Tide ( NASDAQ:HITI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $93.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.14 million. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 13.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that High Tide Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HITI shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of High Tide in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on High Tide in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

