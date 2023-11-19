Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $24.99

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.99 and traded as low as $21.28. Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $21.28, with a volume of 12,205 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HKMPF shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,740 ($21.37) to GBX 2,100 ($25.79) in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,800 ($22.10) to GBX 1,900 ($23.33) in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,100 ($25.79) to GBX 2,350 ($28.86) in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HKMPF

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.79.

(Get Free Report)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.