HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) PT Lowered to $6.00

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HIVE has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of HIVE opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78. HIVE Digital Technologies has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $262.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIVE. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,918,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 80,788 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 19.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,319,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 217,686 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

