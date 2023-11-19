Hollencrest Capital Management Buys 50 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 63.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,642 shares of company stock worth $9,041,139. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,865.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,162.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,924.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1,981.32. The company has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,344.05 and a 52 week high of $2,177.77.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.