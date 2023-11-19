Hollencrest Capital Management Grows Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in Linde by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LIN. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Argus raised their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Linde Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $407.88 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $302.17 and a 1 year high of $411.08. The company has a market capitalization of $197.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.